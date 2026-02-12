Trade-Wings consolidated net profit declines 56.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.68% to Rs 67.12 crore

Net profit of Trade-Wings declined 56.94% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.68% to Rs 67.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 67.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.67.1267.581.423.301.813.181.212.811.212.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News