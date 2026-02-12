Associate Sponsors

Trade-Wings consolidated net profit declines 56.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 6:37 PM IST
Sales decline 0.68% to Rs 67.12 crore

Net profit of Trade-Wings declined 56.94% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.68% to Rs 67.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 67.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales67.1267.58 -1 OPM %1.423.30 -PBDT1.813.18 -43 PBT1.212.81 -57 NP1.212.81 -57

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 6:37 PM IST

