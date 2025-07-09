Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 1.49%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 1.49%

Image
Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Realty index closed down 1.49% at 967.75 today. The index has slipped 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Brigade Enterprises Ltd dropped 3.88%, Phoenix Mills Ltd shed 3.56% and Raymond Realty Ltd fell 3.22%. The Nifty Realty index has fallen 14.00% over last one year compared to the 4.27% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has dropped 1.40% and Nifty FMCG index gained 0.80% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.18% to close at 25476.1 while the SENSEX has slid 0.21% to close at 83536.08 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prestige Estate records 300% YoY growth in sales in Q1

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Intellect implements eMACH.ai Digital Engagement Platform at Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt

Adani Green Energy receives ESG ratings from CRISIL ESG Ratings & Analytics

Nifty ends below 25,500 level; realty shares tumble

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story