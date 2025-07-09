Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 1.49%

Nifty Realty index closed down 1.49% at 967.75 today. The index has slipped 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Brigade Enterprises Ltd dropped 3.88%, Phoenix Mills Ltd shed 3.56% and Raymond Realty Ltd fell 3.22%. The Nifty Realty index has fallen 14.00% over last one year compared to the 4.27% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has dropped 1.40% and Nifty FMCG index gained 0.80% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.18% to close at 25476.1 while the SENSEX has slid 0.21% to close at 83536.08 today.

