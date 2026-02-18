Union Bank of India spurts 2.28%, up for third straight session

Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 193.19, up 2.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 68.11% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% gain in NIFTY and a 23.69% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Union Bank of India rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 193.19, up 2.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25713.95. The Sensex is at 83408.99, down 0.05%. Union Bank of India has added around 8.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 2.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 61174, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 186.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 163.78 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 192.96, up 2.25% on the day.