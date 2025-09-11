Kalpataru Projects gains on bagging contracts worth Rs 2,720 crore

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) rose 1.24% to Rs 1275.95 after the company said that it, along with its international subsidiaries, has secured new orders worth approximately Rs 2,720 crore.

The company has secured significant new orders across its core business segments in both domestic and international markets. In the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) segment, it has bagged projects in India as well as overseas, reinforcing its presence in the global power infrastructure space.

Additionally, in the Buildings & Factories (B&F) business, the company has received notable orders within India, further strengthening its position in the industrial and commercial construction sector.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, We are delighted with the strong ordering momentum in our T&D and B&F business. It includes significant orders in the domestic T&D market, which expands our presence in the India T&D business. We are also enthused by the repeat orders from select private real estate developers, which has further strengthened our order book in the B&F business. With these orders, our order intake till date in FY26 has reached Rs 12,620 crore, which will meaningfully contribute for future growth. Kalpataru Projects International is a Leading Global Engineering and Construction Company, listed in India, with a diversified portfolio of projects across the world.