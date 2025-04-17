Volumes jump at Avenue Supermarts Ltd counter

Avenue Supermarts Ltd witnessed volume of 3.64 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 17.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21058 shares

India Cements Ltd, Atul Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 April 2025.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd witnessed volume of 3.64 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 17.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21058 shares. The stock increased 0.88% to Rs.4,259.35. Volumes stood at 16929 shares in the last session.

India Cements Ltd notched up volume of 1.96 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21572 shares. The stock rose 2.85% to Rs.290.70. Volumes stood at 7297 shares in the last session.

Atul Ltd clocked volume of 69502 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8220 shares. The stock lost 0.67% to Rs.5,670.90. Volumes stood at 3811 shares in the last session.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd registered volume of 2.13 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27231 shares. The stock slipped 0.50% to Rs.1,350.20. Volumes stood at 1.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Sonata Software Ltd recorded volume of 3.75 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 52542 shares. The stock lost 6.96% to Rs.311.90. Volumes stood at 12323 shares in the last session.

