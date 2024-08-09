Suyog Telematics standalone net profit rises 37.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.87% to Rs 45.99 crore

Net profit of Suyog Telematics rose 37.99% to Rs 16.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.87% to Rs 45.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.45.9938.6971.4169.9131.8723.4620.8516.1516.8912.24

