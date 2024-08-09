Manaksia Aluminium Company standalone net profit declines 35.45% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.66% to Rs 81.72 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Aluminium Company declined 35.45% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.66% to Rs 81.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 91.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.81.7291.4710.568.803.073.381.031.470.711.10

