Inox Wind reports standalone net profit of Rs 70.19 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 110.41% to Rs 607.29 crore

Net profit of Inox Wind reported to Rs 70.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 67.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 110.41% to Rs 607.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 288.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.607.29288.6216.21-0.4581.99-39.0070.19-49.3670.19-67.36

