West Leisure Resorts standalone net profit rises 116.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 136.36% to Rs 0.52 croreNet profit of West Leisure Resorts rose 116.67% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 136.36% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.520.22 136 OPM %65.3854.55 -PBDT0.340.12 183 PBT0.340.12 183 NP0.260.12 117
