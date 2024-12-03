Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Breweries launches its premium strong beer - Amstel Grande in West Bengal

United Breweries launches its premium strong beer - Amstel Grande in West Bengal

Image
Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
United Breweries (UBL) has launched its iconic premium beer, Amstel Grande, in West Bengal. This marks the beginning of a new chapter in India's premium beer segment, blending UBL's brewing expertise with Amstel's 150-year heritage from Amsterdam.

Speaking about the launch in West Bengal, Vikram Bahl, Chief Marketing Officer of United Breweries, said, "We are delighted to introduce Amstel Grande, a premium strong beer designed to cater to the sophisticated preferences of Indian consumers. West Bengal has always been a significant market for UBL, and we are now excited to expand our portfolio with this premium offering in the region and we aim to make it the preferred choice for premium beer enthusiasts."

Amstel Grande is now available in West Bengal, competitively priced at Rs 110 for a 330ml bottle and Rs 210 for a 650ml bottle, and is accessible at leading outlets across the state.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Quant Mutual Fund to get new CEO as it strengthens leadership team

World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES Game 7: Gukesh looking closer to win vs Ding

RuPay credit card UPI transactions double in first seven months of FY25

MUFG Bank, Koch Group gets CCI approval to acquire stake in Shiprocket

Hindustan Unilever's Vim brand set to cross Rs 3,000 crore mark soon

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 7:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story