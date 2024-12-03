United Breweries launches its premium strong beer - Amstel Grande in West Bengal

United Breweries (UBL) has launched its iconic premium beer, Amstel Grande, in West Bengal. This marks the beginning of a new chapter in India's premium beer segment, blending UBL's brewing expertise with Amstel's 150-year heritage from Amsterdam.

Speaking about the launch in West Bengal, Vikram Bahl, Chief Marketing Officer of United Breweries, said, "We are delighted to introduce Amstel Grande, a premium strong beer designed to cater to the sophisticated preferences of Indian consumers. West Bengal has always been a significant market for UBL, and we are now excited to expand our portfolio with this premium offering in the region and we aim to make it the preferred choice for premium beer enthusiasts."

Amstel Grande is now available in West Bengal, competitively priced at Rs 110 for a 330ml bottle and Rs 210 for a 650ml bottle, and is accessible at leading outlets across the state.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News