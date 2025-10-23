Tata Teleservices drops after reporting net loss of Rs 321 cr in Q2 FY26

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) declined 1.61% to Rs 55.10 after the company reported net loss of Rs 320.82 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with loss of Rs 330.39 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations fell 16.7% YoY to Rs 286.13 crore during the quarter ended 30th September 2025.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 139.77 crore, registering de-growth of 0.74% compared with Rs 138.74 crore in Q2 FY24.

Total expenses dropped 28.15% to Rs 148.22 crore in Q2 September 2025 as against Rs 206.29 crore in Q2 September 2024. In Q2 FY26, employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 21.95 crore (up 0.41% YoY), operating and other expenses was at Rs 126.27 crore (down 31.53% YoY).