Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Teleservices drops after reporting net loss of Rs 321 cr in Q2 FY26

Tata Teleservices drops after reporting net loss of Rs 321 cr in Q2 FY26

Image
Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) declined 1.61% to Rs 55.10 after the company reported net loss of Rs 320.82 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with loss of Rs 330.39 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations fell 16.7% YoY to Rs 286.13 crore during the quarter ended 30th September 2025.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 139.77 crore, registering de-growth of 0.74% compared with Rs 138.74 crore in Q2 FY24.

Total expenses dropped 28.15% to Rs 148.22 crore in Q2 September 2025 as against Rs 206.29 crore in Q2 September 2024. In Q2 FY26, employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 21.95 crore (up 0.41% YoY), operating and other expenses was at Rs 126.27 crore (down 31.53% YoY).

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) provides connectivity and communication solutions market for SME segment in India. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) services, including connectivity, collaboration, cloud & SaaS, security, and marketing solutions - under its brand Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Textile exporters soar on optimism over India-US trade breakthrough

Empowering Rural Women through DAY-NRLM: Transforming Livelihoods and Reducing Poverty Across India

Sensex spurts 801 pts; FMCG shares advance for 2nd day; VIX jumps 5.39%

Sikko Industries jumps over 20% in four sessions on stock split, bonus issue plans

Kalpataru Projects bags new orders worth Rs 2,332 crore

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story