Tata Teleservices drops after reporting net loss of Rs 321 cr in Q2 FY26

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) declined 1.61% to Rs 55.10 after the company reported net loss of Rs 320.82 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with loss of Rs 330.39 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.Revenue from operations fell 16.7% YoY to Rs 286.13 crore during the quarter ended 30th September 2025.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 139.77 crore, registering de-growth of 0.74% compared with Rs 138.74 crore in Q2 FY24.
Total expenses dropped 28.15% to Rs 148.22 crore in Q2 September 2025 as against Rs 206.29 crore in Q2 September 2024. In Q2 FY26, employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 21.95 crore (up 0.41% YoY), operating and other expenses was at Rs 126.27 crore (down 31.53% YoY).
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) provides connectivity and communication solutions market for SME segment in India. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) services, including connectivity, collaboration, cloud & SaaS, security, and marketing solutions - under its brand Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app