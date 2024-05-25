Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mrugesh Trading reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Mrugesh Trading reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Mrugesh Trading reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

