Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Drilling Tools gains after securing Rs 3-cr export order from Nigeria

United Drilling Tools gains after securing Rs 3-cr export order from Nigeria

Image
Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

United Drilling Tools added 1.50% to Rs 213 after the company announced that it has received an export order worth Rs 3.26 crore from Nigeria-based Weafri Well Services Company.

According to an exchange filing, the order is for the supply of a wireline winch, including a power pack and related equipment, and has been awarded in the ordinary course of business. The contract is scheduled to be executed within three months.

The company further clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity. Accordingly, the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.

United Drilling Tools is a leading manufacturer of oil drilling-related equipment in the country. The company has obtained global quality standards for its major products.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 38.9% to Rs 5.75 crore on a 13.8% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 55.60 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

WPIL soars after South African arm bags Rs 1,340-cr contract

Biocon launches its diabetes & obesity treatment drugs in Netherlands

Elitecon International jumps on bagging long term export order

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Falls 1.41%

Vodafone Idea Ltd Spikes 2.23%

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story