United Polyfab Gujarat standalone net profit rises 14.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 34.56% to Rs 137.73 crore

Net profit of United Polyfab Gujarat rose 14.59% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 34.56% to Rs 137.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 210.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.137.73210.466.023.785.657.282.493.863.773.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp