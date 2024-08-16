Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

United Polyfab Gujarat standalone net profit rises 14.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:35 AM IST
Sales decline 34.56% to Rs 137.73 crore

Net profit of United Polyfab Gujarat rose 14.59% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 34.56% to Rs 137.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 210.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales137.73210.46 -35 OPM %6.023.78 -PBDT5.657.28 -22 PBT2.493.86 -35 NP3.773.29 15

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

