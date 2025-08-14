Universus Photo Imagings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 46.10% to Rs 4.97 crore

Net Loss of Universus Photo Imagings reported to Rs 17.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 46.10% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4.979.22-532.80-186.66-15.45-10.06-15.48-10.10-17.02-11.97

