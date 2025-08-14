Shalby consolidated net profit declines 43.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.29% to Rs 296.43 crore

Net profit of Shalby declined 43.04% to Rs 8.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.29% to Rs 296.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 278.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.296.43278.8914.0116.2139.1746.7922.6530.418.9215.66

