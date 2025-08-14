Ventive Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 1.93% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 341.68% to Rs 507.45 crore

Net profit of Ventive Hospitality rose 1.93% to Rs 26.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 341.68% to Rs 507.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 114.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

