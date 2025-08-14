Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 211.98 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 46.57% to Rs 1831.46 crore

Net Loss of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reported to Rs 211.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 161.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 46.57% to Rs 1831.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3427.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1831.463427.825.7810.4556.10186.38-259.50-249.56-211.98-161.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News