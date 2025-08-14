Halder Venture consolidated net profit declines 29.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 37.94% to Rs 103.21 crore

Net profit of Halder Venture declined 29.07% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 37.94% to Rs 103.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 166.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.103.21166.326.106.137.197.295.996.102.833.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News