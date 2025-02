Godrej Properties consolidated net profit rises 161.19% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 193.21% to Rs 968.88 crore

Net profit of Godrej Properties rose 161.19% to Rs 162.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 62.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 193.21% to Rs 968.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 330.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.968.88330.440.96-20.00237.95108.82220.2694.66162.6462.27

