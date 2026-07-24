Uno Minda Ltd is quoting at Rs 1116.4, down 1.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 2.88% in last one year as compared to a 4.21% slide in NIFTY and a 14.64% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Uno Minda Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1116.4, down 1.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 23790.9. The Sensex is at 76111.65, down 0.37%.Uno Minda Ltd has lost around 1.77% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Uno Minda Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27520.8, down 0.93% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.92 lakh shares in last one month.