Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is quoting at Rs 350.3, down 1.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 22.95% in last one year as compared to a 11.35% rally in NIFTY and a 24.49% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 350.3, down 1.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25705.2. The Sensex is at 83596.42, up 0.02%.Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd has gained around 0.91% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28087.65, down 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 62.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 134.36 lakh shares in last one month.