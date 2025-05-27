Shriram Properties consolidated net profit rises 136.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.90% to Rs 407.73 croreNet profit of Shriram Properties rose 136.30% to Rs 47.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.90% to Rs 407.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 302.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.29% to Rs 77.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.75% to Rs 823.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 864.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
