Rossell Techsys consolidated net profit rises 362.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 55.96% to Rs 87.93 crore

Net profit of Rossell Techsys rose 362.84% to Rs 6.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 55.96% to Rs 87.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.44% to Rs 7.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.69% to Rs 259.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 216.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

87.9356.38259.67216.9617.6411.7213.5214.8012.024.4021.7123.149.012.2211.2314.196.851.487.9111.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News