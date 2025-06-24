Home / Markets / Capital Market News / QPOWER launches state of-the-art Global Coil Factory in Sangli

QPOWER launches state of-the-art Global Coil Factory in Sangli

Image
Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Quality Power Electrical Equipments announced the launch of its state of-the-art Global Coil Factory in Kupwad MIDC, Sangli. This milestone is consistent with the strategic priorities communicated during the company's Board meeting and quarterly earnings update. The event marks a significant step forward in Quality Power's strategic expansion to meet the growing global demand for high-voltage reactors and coil-based components for HVDC, STATCOM, and FACTS systems.

The new facility is envisioned to be one of the world's largest production plants for air-core and oil filled reactors, equipped with 44 advanced winding lines and a world-class high-voltage testing laboratory. As part of the company's commitment to sustainability, the factory is being constructed in line with the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Platinum certification, positioning it among the most environmentally responsible manufacturing hubs globally.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Airports Holdings secures USD 1 billion project finance for Mumbai International Airport

Pound strengthens as dollar loses safe haven appeal; GBPINR soars above 117 mark

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sterling Holiday Resorts unveils its new property - Sterling Vanvasa, near Lansdowne

RateGain appoints Sanchit Garg to spearhead its Rev-AI and Car biz

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story