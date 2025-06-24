QPOWER launches state of-the-art Global Coil Factory in Sangli

Quality Power Electrical Equipments announced the launch of its state of-the-art Global Coil Factory in Kupwad MIDC, Sangli. This milestone is consistent with the strategic priorities communicated during the company's Board meeting and quarterly earnings update. The event marks a significant step forward in Quality Power's strategic expansion to meet the growing global demand for high-voltage reactors and coil-based components for HVDC, STATCOM, and FACTS systems.

The new facility is envisioned to be one of the world's largest production plants for air-core and oil filled reactors, equipped with 44 advanced winding lines and a world-class high-voltage testing laboratory. As part of the company's commitment to sustainability, the factory is being constructed in line with the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Platinum certification, positioning it among the most environmentally responsible manufacturing hubs globally.