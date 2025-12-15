Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sumeet Industries board approves acquisition of minor stake in renewable energy company

Sumeet Industries board approves acquisition of minor stake in renewable energy company

Image
Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 15 December 2025

The board of Sumeet Industries at its meeting held on 15 December 2025 has approved to acquire up to 26% of equity share capital in Bajrang Green Energy One with an investment of Rs. 26 lakh.

This project will enable the Company to access 4.20 MW of Renewable Wind Energy and this investment is being done in order to comply with regulatory requirement for Captive Consumption of Power under Indian Electricity Laws and the Policy of the Government. This acquisition will result in lower electricity costs, ensure a reliable green power supply and getting carbon credits thereby promotes sustainable ESG.

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

