Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade with modest cuts; pharma shares decline

Barometers trade with modest cuts; pharma shares decline

Image
Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with minor losses in mid-afternoon trade, retreating after a two-day rally as continued foreign investor selling and lingering uncertainty over a potential U.S. trade deal dampened investor risk appetite.

The Nifty traded below the 26,050 mark. Pharma shares witnessed profit booking after advancing in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 100.20 points or 0.12% to 85,167.42. The Nifty 50 index lost 29.90 points or 0.11% to 26,019.45.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.02% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index advanced 0.38%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,172 shares rose and 2,013 shares fell. A total of 202 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Pharma index slipped 0.57% to 22,679. The index rallied 1.26% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

Ipca Laboratories (down 1.56%), Piramal Pharma (down 1.51%), Mankind Pharma (down 1.41%), Lupin (down 1.19%), Divis Laboratories (down 1.03%), Ajanta Pharma (down 0.84%), Cipla (down 0.81%), Zydus Lifesciences (down 0.76%), J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (down 0.73%) and Aurobindo Pharma (down 0.69%) declined.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.11% to 6.603 compared with previous session close of 6.596.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 90.6950 compared with its close of 90.4950 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2025 settlement rose 1.30% to Rs 135,360.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.03% to 97.98.

The United States 10-year bond yield lost 0.48% to 4.175.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for February 2025 settlement added 13 cents or 0.21% to $61.25 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

SBC Exports rose 0.90%. The company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 10.76 crore from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur for the supply of manpower.

Crest Ventures added 0.88%. The company said that its wholly owned subsidiary Crest Urban Living has entered into joint development agreement with Vensco Projects LLP for development of a premium mixed-use project in Chembur.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sumeet Industries board approves acquisition of minor stake in renewable energy company

India's vegetable oil imports tumble 11% on month in Nov-25

SBC Exports bags Rs 11-cr manpower supply order

Inox Wind bags 102.3 MW order from Aditya Birla Renewables arm

Vascon Engineers wins work order of Rs 260 cr from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story