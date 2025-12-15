California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

DCM Financial Services Ltd, Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd, Shiva Texyarn Ltd and Palash Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 December 2025.

California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup lost 7.79% to Rs 4.5 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 10327 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6222 shares in the past one month.

DCM Financial Services Ltd crashed 7.54% to Rs 5.03. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 300 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2826 shares in the past one month. Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd tumbled 7.15% to Rs 1340. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 329 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 549 shares in the past one month. Shiva Texyarn Ltd corrected 6.90% to Rs 166. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 583 shares in the past one month.