Sunil Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 125.60% to Rs 31.72 croreNet profit of Sunil Industries reported to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 125.60% to Rs 31.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 74.11% to Rs 3.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.64% to Rs 171.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 180.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
