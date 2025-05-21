Sunil Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 125.60% to Rs 31.72 crore

Net profit of Sunil Industries reported to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 125.60% to Rs 31.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 74.11% to Rs 3.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.64% to Rs 171.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 180.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

31.7214.06171.84180.218.1016.157.636.441.420.797.476.160.620.054.833.751.1003.902.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News