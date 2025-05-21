Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sunil Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sunil Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025
Sales rise 125.60% to Rs 31.72 crore

Net profit of Sunil Industries reported to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 125.60% to Rs 31.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 74.11% to Rs 3.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.64% to Rs 171.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 180.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales31.7214.06 126 171.84180.21 -5 OPM %8.1016.15 -7.636.44 - PBDT1.420.79 80 7.476.16 21 PBT0.620.05 1140 4.833.75 29 NP1.100 0 3.902.24 74

