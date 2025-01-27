Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

US dollar index net speculative longs hold at four month top

Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
US dollar index speculators continued to add to their net long position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 14872 contracts in the data reported through January 21, 2025, showing a rise of 2143 net long contracts compared to the previous week and keeping them at four month top.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

