Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index net speculative shorts fall to 5-month low

US dollar index net speculative shorts fall to 5-month low

Image
Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

US dollar index speculative shorts have come off their record level for more than a decade, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) that began releasing delayed data following brief period of US shutdown. The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of -4021 contracts in the data reported through December 23, 2025, showing a further decrease of 574 net short positions compared to the previous week and to a 5-month low.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Barometers trade sideways; VIX jumps 6.98%

Equity SFB jumps after total deposits rises 7% YoY in Q3 FY26

Bondada Engg rises after securing Rs 627-cr BESS project from AP TRANSCO

Tips Films Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Netweb Technologies India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story