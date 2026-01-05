Barometers trade sideways; VIX jumps 6.98%

The domestic equity indices traded sideways in the afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 26,300 level. IT shares declined after advancing in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 25.09 points or 0.03% to 85,736.92. The Nifty 50 index rose 8.70 points or 0.03% to 26,337.25.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.28% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.22%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,801 shares rose and 2,270 shares fell. A total of 220 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

Indias foreign exchange reserves increased by $3.29 billion to $696.61 billion in the week ended December 26, 2025, according to the Reserve Bank of Indias Weekly Statistical Supplement released on January 2.

Foreign currency assets (FCAs), the largest component of the reserves, stood at $559.61 billion, registering a marginal weekly increase of $184 million, the data showed. Gold reserves increased sharply by $2.96 billion during the week to $113.32 billion, contributing the most to the overall rise in reserves. Indias Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund rose by $60 million to $18.80 billion. The countrys reserve position in the IMF increased by $93 million to $4.88 billion as of December 26. Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 6.98% to 10.11. The Nifty 27 January 2026 futures were trading at 26,456, at a premium of 118.75 points as compared with the spot at 26,337.25.

The Nifty option chain for the 27 January 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 53.8 lakh contracts at the 27,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 64.2 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price. Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index dropped 1.31% to 37,818.45. The index rallied 1.15% in the past two consecutive trading sessions. Infosys (down 2.34%), HCL Technologies (down 2.13%), Wipro (down 1.75%), Persistent Systems (down 1.57%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.84%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.61%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 0.49%), Mphasis (down 0.11%) and Coforge (down 0.05%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight: Yes Bank rose 0.72%. The company has reported a 5.2% growth in loans and advances to Rs 257,508 crore as of 31 December 2025, compared with Rs 244,834 crore as of 31 December 2024.