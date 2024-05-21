Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US Dollar Index Speculators Further Increase Net Long Position

US Dollar Index Speculators Further Increase Net Long Position

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Large currency market speculators in the US dollar futures continued to increase their net long positions, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 2435 contracts in the data reported through May 14, 2024. This was a weekly addition of 582 net long contracts.

First Published: May 21 2024 | 11:13 AM IST

