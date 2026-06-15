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Large currency speculators in the US dollar futures market trimmed net long position from highest level in nearly six week, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 1384 contracts in the data reported through June 9, 2026, marking a slide 2374 net positions compared to the previous week.

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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