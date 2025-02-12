USDINR futures linger around 87 mark

The Indian Rupee is witnessing choppy moves today after a sharp rebound in last session. INR pulled back under 87 per US dollar mark yesterday and ended up nearly 60 paise as a recovery from all time lows near 88 per US dollar continued. Rupee is tracking marginal losses in dollar index and a modest uptick in local treasury yield is also supporting it. Meanwhile, rupee has depreciated 3.3 per cent against the US dollar between October 2024 and January 2025, but the decline has been lower than some of its Asian currencies, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed Parliament on Tuesday. Sustained outflows from overseas portfolio investors have dragged the INR lower recently with a weak undertone in equity markets not helping the local currency at all. INR currently quotes at 86.84 per US dollar, down 5 paise on the day. On NSE, USD/INR futures are up 0.03% at 86.97.

