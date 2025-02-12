Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cyient DLM climbs on securing Boeing contract

Cyient DLM climbs on securing Boeing contract

Image
Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Cyient DLM rallied 3.58% to Rs 437.85 after the firm has secured production contract from Boeing Global Services (BGS) for precision-machined parts and assemblies, marking a key milestone in their partnership.

"This contract with Boeing is a significant achievement for Cyient DLM, showcasing our advanced manufacturing capabilities and unwavering commitment to excellence," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Anthony Montalbano, CEO, Cyient DLM, said, This contract with Boeing is a significant achievement for Cyient DLM, showcasing our advanced manufacturing capabilities and unwavering commitment to excellence. We are honored to collaborate with Boeing, a global leader in aerospace, and we look forward to strengthening this relationship by consistently delivering products that meet the highest industry standards.

Cyient DLM, a subsidiary of Cyient, is one of the leading integrated electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions providers with capabilities across the value chain and the entire life cycle of a product.

The companys consolidated net profit dropped 40.4% to Rs 10.99 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 18.44 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 38.37% YoY to Rs 444.23 crore during the quarter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's vegetable oil import down 13% on year in January 2025

Indices trade with limited losses; PSU bank shares advance

IRCTC rises as Q3 PAT grows 14% YoY to Rs 341 cr; declares interim dividend of Rs 3/share

MOIL gains after Q3 PAT rises 18% YoY to Rs 64 cr

Vodafone Idea posts net loss of Rs 6,609 crore in Q3 FY25; ARPU up 4.7% QoQ to Rs 173

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story