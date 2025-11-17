Usha Financial Services standalone net profit declines 5.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.44% to Rs 16.93 crore

Net profit of Usha Financial Services declined 5.01% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.44% to Rs 16.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.16.9313.3968.9383.575.735.655.335.573.984.19

