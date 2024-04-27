Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Usha Martin consolidated net profit rises 1.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Usha Martin consolidated net profit rises 1.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 3.06% to Rs 829.03 crore

Net profit of Usha Martin rose 1.00% to Rs 106.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 105.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.06% to Rs 829.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 855.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.08% to Rs 423.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 350.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.30% to Rs 3225.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3267.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales829.03855.22 -3 3225.203267.76 -1 OPM %18.2818.00 -18.5615.71 - PBDT158.88159.41 0 626.51522.86 20 PBT136.35142.25 -4 549.51455.38 21 NP106.26105.21 1 423.96350.14 21

First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

