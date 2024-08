From India Ratings and Research

Usha Martin announced that India Ratings and Research has upgraded Long Term Rating (Bank Facilities) to IND A+ /Stable from existing IND A/Positive.

Further, they have also upgraded Short Term Credit Facilities rating (Non-fund based Working Capital limits & Commercial Paper programme) to IND A1+ from existing IND A1.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News