PVR Inox opens its largest 9-screen multiplex in Ahmedabad

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 8:31 PM IST
PVR Inox announced the opening of its largest 9-screen multiplex at Phoenix Palladium Mall in Ahmedabad.

With the launch of this cinema, Gujarat gets its first luxury cinema with IMAX and LUXE formats that will offer an unparalleled cinema viewing experience to its patrons.

With this cinema opening, PVR INOX strengthens its presence in Ahmedabad with 36 screens in 6 properties and the state of Gujarat with 134 screens in 28 cinemas.

The company consolidates its presence in Central India to 210 screens in 43 properties.

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 8:22 PM IST

