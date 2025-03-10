Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Utilities index rising 86.33 points or 1.78% at 4933.72 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 3.63%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 3.41%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 2.75%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 2.26%),Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 2.06%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.78%), Adani Power Ltd (up 1.4%), NTPC Ltd (up 1.24%), PTC India Ltd (up 1.24%), and NHPC Ltd (up 1.12%).

On the other hand, K.P. Energy Ltd (down 2.15%), Ion Exchange (India) Ltd (down 2.08%), and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 1.91%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 191.77 or 0.42% at 45415.09.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 41.43 points or 0.3% at 13874.09.

The Nifty 50 index was up 101.35 points or 0.45% at 22653.85.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was up 318.37 points or 0.43% at 74650.95.

On BSE,1669 shares were trading in green, 1666 were trading in red and 174 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News