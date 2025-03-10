Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Slips 2.2%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Slips 2.2%

Image
Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has lost 16.56% over last one month compared to 10.92% fall in BSE Auto index and 4.52% drop in the SENSEX

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd fell 2.2% today to trade at Rs 2668.2. The BSE Auto index is down 0.37% to quote at 46919.49. The index is down 10.92 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bajaj Auto Ltd decreased 0.99% and Exide Industries Ltd lost 0.86% on the day. The BSE Auto index went down 3.03 % over last one year compared to the 0.3% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has lost 16.56% over last one month compared to 10.92% fall in BSE Auto index and 4.52% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8737 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 97771 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3276.3 on 10 Feb 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1790 on 15 Mar 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Power Company Ltd Spurts 1.95%, BSE Power index Gains 1.08%

Barometers edge higher; breadth negative

Glenmark launches Polyethylene Glycol 3350, Powder for Solution, 17 grams/capful (OTC)

Sun Pharma to acquire Nasdaq-listed Checkpoint Therapeutics

India's forex reserves down by $1.78 billion to $638.698 billion

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story