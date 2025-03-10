Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Slips 2.2%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has lost 16.56% over last one month compared to 10.92% fall in BSE Auto index and 4.52% drop in the SENSEX

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd fell 2.2% today to trade at Rs 2668.2. The BSE Auto index is down 0.37% to quote at 46919.49. The index is down 10.92 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bajaj Auto Ltd decreased 0.99% and Exide Industries Ltd lost 0.86% on the day. The BSE Auto index went down 3.03 % over last one year compared to the 0.3% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has lost 16.56% over last one month compared to 10.92% fall in BSE Auto index and 4.52% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8737 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 97771 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3276.3 on 10 Feb 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1790 on 15 Mar 2024.

