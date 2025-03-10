Glenmark Pharma launches osmotic laxative Polyethylene Glycol in US

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has announced the launch of 'Polyethylene Glycol 3350 Powder for Solution' as on OTC product in the US market.

The aforementioned product is a generic equivalent of MiraLAX Powder for Solution of Bayer HealthCare LLC.

Polyethylene Glycol is an osmotic laxative. It prevents and treats occasional constipation.

According to Nielsen syndicated data for the latest 52 weeks period ending 22 February 2025, the MiraLAX Powder for Solution OTC market achieved annual sales of approximately $555.7 million.

Marc Kikuchi, president & business head, North America, said: "We are excited to announce the launch of Polyethylene Glycol 3350, Powder for Solution, 17 grams/capful, addressing the growing demand for a new supplier in this category.

This addition highlights our commitment to meeting market needs and providing high-quality over-the-counter solutions for our customers."

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global innovation-driven pharmaceutical company with a presence across specialty, generics, and OTC businesses. The company has 11 world-class manufacturing facilities spread across 4 continents and operations in over 80 countries.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 348 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with a net loss of Rs 449.6 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations surged 35.1% YoY to Rs 3,387.6 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The scrip shed 0.31% to currently trade at Rs 1402.20 on the BSE.

