Utilties stocks edge lower

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 75.18 points or 1.23% at 6036.41 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 4.25%), Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (down 3.79%),SJVN Ltd (down 3.77%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 3.29%),Adani Power Ltd (down 2.82%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were PTC India Ltd (down 2.69%), CESC Ltd (down 2.29%), NHPC Ltd (down 2.24%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (down 2.11%), and Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (down 2.06%).

On the other hand, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 5%), RattanIndia Power Ltd (up 4%), and Torrent Power Ltd (up 3.28%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 6.85 or 0.01% at 75397.35.

The Nifty 50 index was up 18.45 points or 0.08% at 22950.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 442.28 points or 0.92% at 47512.62.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 99.57 points or 0.67% at 14728.16.

On BSE,1236 shares were trading in green, 2538 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

First Published: May 28 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

