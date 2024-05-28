Board of Havells India approves execution of JVA with KRUT LED

At meeting held on 28 May 2024

The Board of Havells India in its meeting held today on 28 May 2024, has approved the execution of a Joint Venture Agreement in the ratio of 68.75:31.25, to be entered between its wholly-owned subsidiary company i.e. Havells International Inc (HII) with KRUT LED, LLC a company organized under the laws of the State of South Carolina, USA (Krut) into the share capital of Havells Lighting LLC.

Havells Lighing LLC (HLL) is currently a wholly owned subsidiary company of Havells International Inc incorporated in the state of Delaware, USA on 19 March 2024.

