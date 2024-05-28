Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Havells India approves execution of JVA with KRUT LED

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
At meeting held on 28 May 2024

The Board of Havells India in its meeting held today on 28 May 2024, has approved the execution of a Joint Venture Agreement in the ratio of 68.75:31.25, to be entered between its wholly-owned subsidiary company i.e. Havells International Inc (HII) with KRUT LED, LLC a company organized under the laws of the State of South Carolina, USA (Krut) into the share capital of Havells Lighting LLC.

Havells Lighing LLC (HLL) is currently a wholly owned subsidiary company of Havells International Inc incorporated in the state of Delaware, USA on 19 March 2024.

First Published: May 28 2024 | 6:57 PM IST

