Utique Enterprises standalone net profit rises 109.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales rise 34.80% to Rs 23.32 crore

Net profit of Utique Enterprises rose 109.23% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.80% to Rs 23.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales23.3217.30 35 OPM %-1.672.77 -PBDT2.240.92 143 PBT2.170.87 149 NP1.360.65 109

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

