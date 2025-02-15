Uttam Sugar Mills standalone net profit declines 25.21% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.99% to Rs 403.88 croreNet profit of Uttam Sugar Mills declined 25.21% to Rs 32.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 43.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 21.99% to Rs 403.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 517.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales403.88517.74 -22 OPM %15.3114.28 -PBDT55.0768.67 -20 PBT43.8058.61 -25 NP32.5143.47 -25
