V-Mart Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 56.51 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Net Loss of V-Mart Retail reported to Rs 56.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 64.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.30% to Rs 660.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 549.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.660.97549.435.840.121.25-33.23-57.99-86.42-56.51-64.12

