Railtel Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 6.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.78% to Rs 843.49 crore

Net profit of Railtel Corporation of India rose 6.59% to Rs 72.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 68.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 40.78% to Rs 843.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 599.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.843.49599.1515.3321.27147.79140.48107.91102.6172.6468.15

