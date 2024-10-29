Railtel Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 6.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 40.78% to Rs 843.49 crore

Net profit of Railtel Corporation of India rose 6.59% to Rs 72.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 68.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 40.78% to Rs 843.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 599.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales843.49599.15 41 OPM %15.3321.27 -PBDT147.79140.48 5 PBT107.91102.61 5 NP72.6468.15 7

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 3:32 PM IST

