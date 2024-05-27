Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vadilal Industries consolidated net profit declines 3.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Vadilal Industries consolidated net profit declines 3.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.87% to Rs 251.45 crore

Net profit of Vadilal Industries declined 3.96% to Rs 27.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.87% to Rs 251.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 256.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.57% to Rs 145.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 96.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.38% to Rs 1125.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1057.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales251.45256.24 -2 1125.331057.86 6 OPM %18.2019.01 -19.5715.36 - PBDT44.2146.41 -5 214.87160.43 34 PBT34.9838.00 -8 179.96130.55 38 NP27.6428.78 -4 145.9596.29 52

